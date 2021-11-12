Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $573.73 million and $941.91 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

