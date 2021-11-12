Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 26,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.