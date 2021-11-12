Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 15th (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Catalyst Partners Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,253,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

