Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 115.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

