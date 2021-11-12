Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

