C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CCGGY stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

