CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
CCCS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,115. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
