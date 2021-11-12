CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CCCS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,115. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

