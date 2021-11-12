CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $188.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.79. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

