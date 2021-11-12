Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($3.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,178. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

