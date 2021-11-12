Celo Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $54.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00009128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,308,003.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 45,695.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.