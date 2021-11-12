Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. Celsius has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.