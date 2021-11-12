Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) fell 8.7% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.54 and last traded at $89.23. 30,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,187,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

