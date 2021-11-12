Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 16,865 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $45.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter worth $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Securities by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter worth $286,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

