Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

CERT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 9,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,688. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533,569 shares of company stock valued at $436,048,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

