CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,758. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

