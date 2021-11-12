CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

CWC has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CWC traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €128.40 ($151.06). The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a market cap of $927.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.82 and a 200-day moving average of €126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

