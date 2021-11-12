CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$131.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

GIB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,785. CGI has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

