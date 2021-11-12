CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

GIB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,757. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of CGI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

