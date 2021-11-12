ChainX Price Up 4% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00007122 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

