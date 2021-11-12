Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76,580 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

JELD stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

