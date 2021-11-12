Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Li Auto worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $30.64 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.