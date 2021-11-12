Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of ModivCare worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODV opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

