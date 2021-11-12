Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,697. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

