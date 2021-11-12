China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

