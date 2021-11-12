Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Sells $96,440.40 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $96,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,890.90.

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 305,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,697. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 564,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 238,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

