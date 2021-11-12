Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Also, focus on the loyalty program bodes well. The company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, we believe that the pandemic is likely to persist and have an adverse material impact on the company and the hospitality industry.”

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

CHH stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $152.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.