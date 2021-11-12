CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 5,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

