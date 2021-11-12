CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 658,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,340. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

