CIBC Raises Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$215.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.00.

KXSCF stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $168.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

