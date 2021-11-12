Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 152.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

