Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.
CGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.
CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
