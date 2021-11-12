Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

