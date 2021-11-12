Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

APR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE APR opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Apria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,685 shares of company stock worth $4,397,849 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

