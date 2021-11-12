City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.