Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,424 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $958.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

