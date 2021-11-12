ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0882 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

