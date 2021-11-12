Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Clipper Realty worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

