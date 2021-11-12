Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Shares of NET traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

