CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

CCMP traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.03. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.60.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.