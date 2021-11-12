CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.
CCMP traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.03. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.
CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.60.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
