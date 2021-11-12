CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,086,090 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

