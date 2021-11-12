Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,578.18

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,578.18 ($33.68) and traded as low as GBX 2,574.80 ($33.64). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,598 ($33.94), with a volume of 506,748 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,518.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.