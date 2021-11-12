Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,578.18

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,578.18 ($33.68) and traded as low as GBX 2,574.80 ($33.64). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,598 ($33.94), with a volume of 506,748 shares traded.

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

The company has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,518.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,578.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10). In the last three months, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

