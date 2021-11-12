Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

