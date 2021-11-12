Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.27 on Monday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.