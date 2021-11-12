Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

