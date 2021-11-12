Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 3,035,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,114. Colfax has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

