Colm Joseph Freyne Sells 29,881 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

