Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

