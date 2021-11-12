Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.