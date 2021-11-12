Colony Group LLC Acquires 25,541 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 128,928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.