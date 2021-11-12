Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

